1 injured in early morning shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 600 block of South Logan Avenue.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, April 11.

As they arrived, officers learned a gunshot victim showed up at a Carbondale hospital for treatment.

The victim said an unknown person or persons shot at them from the passenger side of a gray colored 4-door vehicle.

Police said no other injuries or damage have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.