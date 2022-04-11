Heartland Votes
Advertisement

1 injured in early morning shooting

Carbondale Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 600 block of South Logan...
Carbondale Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 600 block of South Logan Avenue.(WMC Action News 5)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 600 block of South Logan Avenue.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, April 11.

As they arrived, officers learned a gunshot victim showed up at a Carbondale hospital for treatment.

The victim said an unknown person or persons shot at them from the passenger side of a gray colored 4-door vehicle.

Police said no other injuries or damage have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Aaron (left) and Teyrsa (right) Medley are facing 5 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a...
Poplar Bluff couple accused of child endangerment after officers discover bags of feces inside home
A driver was killed four miles north of Patton on Route 51 on Friday morning.
Patton man killed in Bollinger County crash
Kimberly Myers is missing.
Kentucky woman missing after leaving Arnold motel room
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner faced a disciplinary hearing in a St. Louis County...
Gardner admits wrongdoing in ethics investigation
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Huntington's Disease Society of America's southeast Missouri chapter is holding a community...
Community walk to be held to raise awareness about Huntington’s Disease
A Marston man was rushed to a hospital after a serious crash in New Madrid County on Sunday...
Scooter driver seriously injured in head-on crash