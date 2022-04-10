Heartland Votes
Police searching for stolen truck from Black River Race Track

The vehicle is a white Ford F-150.
The vehicle is a white Ford F-150.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Police Department needs your help locating a stolen truck.

The vehicle is a Ford F-150.

Officials say the vehicle was stolen Friday evening, early this morning from the Black River Race Track.

If you think you’ve seen this truck, you are asked to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

