No. 1 ranked drunk, distracted driving awareness event comes to Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour, the nation’s No. 1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, is coming to St. Vincent de Paul High School in Perryville.

The Arrive Alive Tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated.

This simulator allows participants to experience the real-life dangers without the real life consequences.

The event will be held on Monday, April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An Arrive Alive spokesperson says it will also feature the first, and only, marijuana driving simulator in the country.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. According to Arrive Alive, about 400,000 people were injured and 2,841 killed as a result of distraction-affected crashes in 2018.

UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour has partnered with St. Vincent de Paul High School to bring this educational event to students with the mission of changing dangerous driving behaviors and saving lives.

If you have any questions or for more information, please call Nick Pitts at 888-436-3394 ext. 6386. The Arrive Alive COVID-19 Preparedness Plan can be found here.

