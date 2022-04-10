Heartland Votes
Advertisement

No. 1 ranked drunk, distracted driving awareness event comes to Perryville

The simulator allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully...
The simulator allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour, the nation’s No. 1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, is coming to St. Vincent de Paul High School in Perryville.

The Arrive Alive Tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated.

This simulator allows participants to experience the real-life dangers without the real life consequences.

The event will be held on Monday, April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An Arrive Alive spokesperson says it will also feature the first, and only, marijuana driving simulator in the country.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. According to Arrive Alive, about 400,000 people were injured and 2,841 killed as a result of distraction-affected crashes in 2018.

UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour has partnered with St. Vincent de Paul High School to bring this educational event to students with the mission of changing dangerous driving behaviors and saving lives.

If you have any questions or for more information, please call Nick Pitts at 888-436-3394 ext. 6386. The Arrive Alive COVID-19 Preparedness Plan can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron (left) and Teyrsa (right) Medley are facing 5 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a...
Poplar Bluff couple accused of child endangerment after officers discover bags of feces inside home
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
A driver was killed four miles north of Patton on Route 51 on Friday morning.
Patton man killed in Bollinger County crash
Mitchell Johnson's bond was set at $1 million.
Man accused of robbing bank, customer in Dexter
Organizers of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo announced the 2022 musical line-up just before...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo announce 2022 musical line-up

Latest News

Hundreds of athletes and volunteers came to Cape Girardeau today for the Special Olympics...
Special Olympics Missouri-Southeast track and field competition
The vehicle is a white Ford F-150.
Police searching for stolen truck from Black River Race Track
The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership is taking a different approach with removing...
New approach to removing feral hogs in MO
A new partnership in southern Missouri hopes to bring new companies and more jobs to the...
New partnership in southern MO hopes to bring new jobs