Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden, US Secretary of Education planning visit to Knob Noster, Mo. on Wednesday

First lady Jill Biden speaks at an event at the White House, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in...
First lady Jill Biden speaks at an event at the White House, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. (KY3) - First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are planning a visit to the Show-Me-State this week just outside of the Ozarks region.

Biden and Cardona are planning to travel to Knob Noster, Missouri, for a series of events.

Both are expected to arrive in Knob Noster around noon. They are planning to visit Whiteman Air Force Base to highlight the Month of the Military Child and programs that support military-connected students, as part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative.

Later in the afternoon, Biden and Cardona are planning to visit Whiteman Elementary School. They are also planning to attend a pep assembly at Knob Noster High School and deliver remarks in recognition of Month of the Military Child.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Aaron (left) and Teyrsa (right) Medley are facing 5 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a...
Poplar Bluff couple accused of child endangerment after officers discover bags of feces inside home
A driver was killed four miles north of Patton on Route 51 on Friday morning.
Patton man killed in Bollinger County crash
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows
The vehicle is a white Ford F-150.
Police searching for stolen truck from Black River Race Track

Latest News

Kimberly Myers is missing.
Kentucky woman missing after leaving Arnold motel room
Morel Mushroom hunting starts.
Morel mushroom hunting season arrives in the Ozarks
Morel mushroom hunting season arrives in the Ozarks
Business owners Derek Wilson and Rob Bullock welcome larger crowds
Heartland wine businesses see boost in crowds
Girl Scouts pose for a picture with a peach tree they planted.
Southeast Missouri Girl Scouts plant trees to help environment