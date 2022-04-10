Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Wet and Stormy Pattern on the way!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely from late tonight through Wednesday evening.  Severe storms and heavy rain will be a threat.  In the short term, a weak front will approach from the west and stall over the region tomorrow and tomorrow night.  This will give us an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms late tonight into Monday morning….with more rounds possible late Monday into Monday night.  SPC has the area in a level 1/level 2 risk of severe….with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main threat Monday afternoon and evening.     We may get a bit of a lull on Tuesday with lower rain chances,  but it will become increasingly warm and humid,  setting us up for a stormier Wednesday.  Wednesday may produce the greatest threats of severe storms and heavy rain as a stronger cold front moves in from the west.

The second half of the week will be cooler,  but still a bit unsettled.   Thursday and even Friday area looking mainly dry, but shower and storm chances begin to ramp up again Friday night into Saturday and Sunday as yet another weather system moves in from the west.   At this distance the timing and details are not certain, but it does look as though there could be a bit of active weather next weekend though hopefully below severe limits.

