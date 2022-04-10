Heartland Votes
First Alert: Much warmer today

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 4/10
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - An active weather pattern is setting up for the next several days, starting with strong south winds by this afternoon.

Brian Alworth says a warm front will lift quickly through the area this morning, followed by warmer and more humid but also much windier conditions.

An official Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the area for today, as south winds will gust to 35 or 40 mph at times.

Otherwise it will be partly cloudy and mild, with official highs in the 70s.

This evening should stay dry, but shower and storm chances will begin to ramp up late tonight and Monday morning, and periods of showers and storms are likely Monday and Monday night.

SPC has our region in a level 1/level 2 (slight) risk for severe, mainly for Monday afternoon and evening.

A weak frontal boundary will stall over the region tomorrow through Wednesday, keeping our weather unsettled.

Showers and storms may decrease a bit on Tuesday, but will increase again (along with the severe wx threat) on Wednesday.

Excessive rainfall may also eventually become a problem.

A cold front will finally sweep through Wednesday night, leading to cooler and less volatile weather Thursday and Friday.

However, some models bring another shot of storms through over the weekend with another cold front.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

