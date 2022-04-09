Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Robert Thomas scores in overtime, Blues beat Wild 4-3

Robert Thomas scored at 1:27 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. Thomas took a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko and scored on a slap shot from the left faceoff circle. The Blues overcame a 3-1 deficit to pull Minnesota in the Central Division standings in the battle for home ice in the first round of the playoffs. Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich and Justin Faulk also scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 35 saves. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 41st goal for Minnesota to move within a goal of tying the Wild season record held by Marian Gaborik (2007-08) and Eric Staal (2017-18). Kevin Fiala and Jacob Middleton also scored.
St. Louis Blues' Jake Walman (46) is congratulated by Robert Thomas (18) after scoring during...
St. Louis Blues' Jake Walman (46) is congratulated by Robert Thomas (18) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Thursday, March 10, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By WARREN MAYES
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored at 1:27 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. Thomas took a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko and scored on a slap shot from the left faceoff circle. The Blues overcame a 3-1 deficit to pull Minnesota in the Central Division standings in the battle for home ice in the first round of the playoffs. Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich and Justin Faulk also scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 35 saves. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 41st goal for Minnesota to move within a goal of tying the Wild season record held by Marian Gaborik (2007-08) and Eric Staal (2017-18). Kevin Fiala and Jacob Middleton also scored.

Most Read

Aaron (left) and Teyrsa (right) Medley are facing 5 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a...
Poplar Bluff couple accused of child endangerment after officers discover bags of feces inside home
Organizers of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo announced the 2022 musical line-up just before...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo announce 2022 musical line-up
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Matthew Hike, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach...
High school football coach charged after molesting student more than 50 times, sheriff says
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say

Latest News

Police Car
Joliet officer shoots armed man who fled after traffic stop
Former workers of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mason who are part of a class-action lawsuit...
McDonald’s workers reach settlement deal over harassment
The Chiefs had been in discussions with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were...
AP source: Chiefs send Hill to Dolphins for draft picks
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou participates in the Skills Competition fastest skater event, part...
Blues take on the Rangers on 4-game losing streak