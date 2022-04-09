Heartland Votes
Patton man killed in Bollinger County crash

By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was killed four miles north of Patton on Route 51 on Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a driveway.

It then became airborne and overturned, ejecting the driver.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The coroner pronounced the driver, 58-year-old Bruce Green of Patton, dead at the scene.

