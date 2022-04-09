Hundreds of athletes take part in Special Olympics track and field event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of athletes and volunteers came to Cape Girardeau on Saturday for the Special Olympics Missouri-Southeast area track and field competition.

Roughly 250 athletes from 18 different agencies took part in various track and field events including softball throw, long jump, 100-meter dash and more.

Athletes we spoke with say it’s great to be here and compete in some of their favorite events.

“I’m having so much fun today, it’s nice being here, and it’s great seeing folks that I know,” Aden Oldham said.

“It’s a big day and I’m here with my friends and family and I also met some new people,” Trey Underwood said.

Some of the participants will have the opportunity to advance to the state competition, which will take place in Columbia, Mo. in May.

