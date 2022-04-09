First Alert Saturday Outlook

More like winter than spring over the next 24 hours, thanks to a cold upper low over the Great Lakes states. Chilly northwest flow will continue to keep our temps well below normal today along with patchy light precipitation. With cold air aloft, some of the light precip may occasionally make it to the surface as wet snow especially this morning,. Otherwise it will be chilly, breezy and mainly cloudy today, though some southwestern counties may see some breaks later today. Highs will range from near 50 southwest to about 40 northeast! As skies clear out overnight, attention turns to the threat of a damaging late-season freeze. Daybreak lows tomorrow morning will likely fall below freezing in northern counties, though frost may be limited by a northwest breeze. Lows Sunday morning may be a touch ‘warmer’, but the chance of frost may be higher due to lighter winds.

Over the weekend we start a transition to a much warmer and more unsettled pattern. By Sunday afternoon southerly winds kick in, and temps and dew points will begin to rise quickly. And by Monday and through much of next week, occasional thunderstorms are possible as weak disturbances interact with humid southerly flow. A bit too early to pinpoint severe threats, but Wednesday may be an especially active day as a cold front approaches. After a break on Thursday, another round of storms may develop late Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.