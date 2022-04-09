First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

We’ll get one more dry day before the pattern turns wet and stormy for the first part of the work week. Frost Advisories are in effect for a few counties in SE Illinois for tonight as it could get just cold enough for a little frost….otherwise it will be clear and chilly overnight with lows mainly in the 30s. On Sunday strong south winds will mix down to the surface, resulting in winds gusting to about 35 or 40 mph at times. A wind Advisory has been issued for several counties especially the flatter areas of the Bootheel region. But afternoon highs should be well into the 70s tomorrow despite a few afternoon clouds.

An extended period of unsettled and occasionally story weather is expected from about Monday thru Wednesday. Moist southwest flow combined with a stalled front will set us up for few periods of showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms and heavy downpours will both be a threat. We’re already outlooked for severe on Monday by SPC, though Tuesday and Wednesday could also be stormy. Stay tuned. It will turn drier but cooler again by the end of the week.

