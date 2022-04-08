Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say

Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Florida said a 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday for a deadly crash in January that killed six people.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Noah Galle was driving 151 mph when he hit a Nissan Rouge with six people inside Jan. 27. All six people inside the Nissan died.

Investigators found that Galle did not brake when he hit the Nissan.

Galle was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide and had his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Police did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More Future Developments coming to The Hill in Marion.
More developments coming to The Hill in Marion, Ill.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
A beautiful sunrise in Bernie, Mo.
First Alert: Rain, snow possible tomorrow
This year's entertainment line-up for the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will be...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo to announce musical lineup Friday

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
Missile kills 30 evacuees at busy Ukrainian train station
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies are responding to a crash...
Crash shuts down I-24 eastbound on Ohio River Bridge
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury gets bomb evidence in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial
A California homeowner said he took on two burglars he found inside his house. (KABC, Ventura...
‘I went Mike Tyson on him’: Homeowner describes taking down suspected burglars