Poplar Bluff couple accused of child endangerment after officers discover bags of feces inside home

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A couple was arrested after police discovered unsafe, unsanitary living conditions inside their home where they were housing five children.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department (PBPD), officers went to the residence of Aaron and Teyrsa Medley, located at 826 Butler Street in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to follow up on information the department had received regarding drug activity at the residence.

Upon arriving, officers noticed there were numerous trash bags that were full lying on the ground on the side and in front of the residence, and trash scattered everywhere in the front yard and driveway.

Officers say they smelled an odor of bad personal hygiene emitting from their persons and an extremely foul odor coming from the residence.

According to a news release from PBPD, the Medley’s had five children, ranging from age 1 to 9, living in the home with them.

Chief Danny Whiteley, who responded to the scene, says he has been inside hundreds of residences that have emitted the same foul odor and those houses consisted of unsanitary, unhealthy, and unsafe living conditions due to animal/human feces, accumulation of trash and dirty clothing, and the interior of the residence being completely and utterly filthy.

The Medley’s granted verbal consent to allow officers to enter their residence.

Officers were immediately hit with what was described as a “pungent odor that made their stomachs churn” when entering the home.

Each room was littered with loose trash and large bags of trash, animal/human feces and/or urine, walls were dark, and dirt and a dark hard substance coated the flooring and base boards, piles of dirty clothing, trash, used toilet paper and diapers covered the bathroom flooring.

Officer discovered a 4-foot-wide pile of dirty diapers just 3 feet away from where a 1-year-old slept in a crib. (Poplar Bluff Police Department)

The inside of the refrigerator and freezer contained several spills of unknown liquids and food with numerous dead roaches inside of them.

On the stove was a cooking dish that had dead maggot larvae under the glass lid. Numerous flies were present flying around.

Officers say the table and counter tops were completely filthy and covered with unknown debris, along with food and trash. (Poplar Bluff Police Department)

With the assistance of the Butler County Juvenile Office, Butler County Children’s Division and Butler County Social Services, the five children were removed from the residence.

Chief Whiteley wanted to commend Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor for responding to the scene to examine it first-hand.

The Medley’s were arrested on Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree and lodged in the Butler County Justice Center. Felony charges of 5 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree were filed on the Medleys by the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, bond was set at $10,000.

