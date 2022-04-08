New SIH urgent care opens in Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) -A new urgent care center has come to Harrisburg.

Leaders with Southern Illinois Healthcare cut the ribbon to officially open the center on 901 S. Commercial Street.

An SIH spokeswoman tells us the center helps meet their goal of giving rural communities better access to healthcare.

“I am Ecstatic to bring this, to keep them people from our community for having to drive that 30 miles to Marion or you know to am outlying community across one of the rivers to another state,” said Verlinda Henshaw, executive director of rehabilitation and urgent care for SIH.

The healthcare group also says urgent care relieves pressure on local emergency departments. They treat all non life threatening medical issues.

SIH accepts most insurances. They also offer offers a cash option for those without insurance.

The Urgent Cares hours are everyday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.