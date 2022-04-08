Heartland Votes
Near freezing overnight. Warming up this weekend.

By Grant Dade
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. After seeing a few rain snow showers today skies will begin to clear later tonight and temperatures will drop. A freeze warning has been issued for much of the Heartland with lows expected to drop into the lower to middle 30s by morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny across most of the Heartland with partly cloudy skies in our far eastern counties. It will be breezy again during the afternoon with winds gusting over 20MPH. Highs will range from the middle 50s east to middle 60s west.

Winds will be light early Saturday night and this may allow for frost to form across areas shortly after midnight. As we head towards sunrise, southerly winds will increase allowing for temperatures to rise. By Sunday afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs will reach the middle 70s with winds gusting over 30MPH at times.

