Man killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life in Mississippi, sheriff says

Four people are dead after what’s believed to be a murder-suicide in Jackson County.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before turning the gun himself, authorities said Friday.

The alleged murder-suicide happened Thursday between 7:30 and 8 p.m. local time at a home in the Latimer community, WLOX reported.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies responded to a 911 call after receiving a report of a shooting. When the deputy arrived, he heard a single gunshot from the house, Ezell said.

That final shot is believed to have been the one fired by 64-year-old Thomas Griswold that ended his life.

Investigators said they believe he shot his estranged wife 64-year-old Veronica Griswold, their 36-year-old son Bjorn Griswold, and Bjorn’s ex-wife Jillian Pavolini, 39.

