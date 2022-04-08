Heartland Votes
Man accused of robbing bank customer in Dexter

Dexter Police were called to Regions Bank, on the 1000 block of W. Business Highway 60, for a...
Dexter Police were called to Regions Bank, on the 1000 block of W. Business Highway 60, for a report of a robbery on Friday, April 8.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Dexter Police were called to Regions Bank, on the 1000 block of W. Business Highway 60, for a report of a robbery on Friday, April 8.

Officers were told a male suspect grabbed money from a female customer’s hand at the bank and then ran away.

The victim and her husband reportedly followed after the suspect.

An officer heading to the scene spotted the suspect running in the parking lot near a McDonald’s.

Police say they took the suspect into custody and transported him to the Dexter Police Department.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time, pending formal charges.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

