Justin Bieber offering a month of free online therapy to fans

Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - Justin Bieber wants you to find inner peace and is willing to pay to help you do it.

The pop star is partnering with online therapy company BetterHelp to offer a free month of service to his fans.

Bieber, 28, has been candid about his own mental health issues and says offering free therapy to fans is a “real blessing.”

He’s also giving members of his road crew free access to licensed therapists for 18 months.

The Grammy winner is currently on the first leg of the biggest tour of his career, The Justice Tour.

