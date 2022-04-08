Holocaust survivor shares his story and more with a local university

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -One Heartland university had a very special guest to speak today to community members and students.

Thursday evening, Southern Illinois University welcomed a Holocaust survivor to talk about his story and what is currently happening in the world.

“The skills to survive, or survivors skills. And I think the nub of the argument is that I felt as a survivor of the holocaust a sense of guilt.” said Walter Blass, a Holocaust Survivor.

When Blass was 5 years old he and his father left their home in Germany after the Nazi party took control.

“So I’m babbling away at the railroad station because my father didn’t want to take both my mother and me to the railroad station because that looks as though we were trying to get out. And that would get the Nazis all engaged and we’d be questioned, worse could happen,” said Blass.

Blass and his father ended up in Belgium.

“My father said you’re going to stay here for 3 weeks by yourself. I’m going to get your mother out and we will live here in Brussels,” said Blass.

Blass and his family reunited in Brussels, Belgium.

Just a few years later, Adolf Hitler invaded Belgium and his father was arrested by the Brussels police and sent to a concentration camp.

Blass tells me the Belgium police arrested his father because they thought he wasn’t a German national.

“I had German measles so it was in my room on the 3 floor and down to the basement when their were air raid alerts and on the 5th day the men the disappeared from the armory and the adults in the family decided we should get out.” said Blass That’s when Blass and the rest of the group tried moving South to France. But were arrested. The jailer then told my mother and the wife of the chief engineer of the company that he was sending the two women to a concentration camp at 3,000 feet next to a swamp. And he said you don’t want to take your boy there,” said Blass.

Blass was then taken to a delinquent home, likely saving his life. He spent 4 months there writing back and forth with his mother.

Years later, his family reunited in the U.S.

Blass also served as a Peace Corps director in the Middle East. That is where he said he felt that survivors guilt go away.

“I’m still in Afghanistan and quite suddenly I felt as though that survivor guilt that people have here from accidents, from death and so forth, that that was lifted,” said Blass.

But I asked Blass about what’s going on in today’s events in Ukraine. He says it hit’s close to home.

“Their Refuge experience when I look at the kids on the train, it just hits me cause it’s just what I went through,” said Blass.

I asked Blass if he thinks history always repeats itself?

“Well as they say it doesn’t quite repeat itself, it rhymes.”

“Privilege gives obligations. And many Americans have privilege. And that they need to be grateful for that,” said Blass.

