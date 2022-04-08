Heartland Votes
Gov. Pritzker releases statement on full passage of House Bill 246, nursing home rate reform

Gov. Pritzker issued the statement after the full passage of House Bill 246.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement after the full passage of House Bill 246, which reforms nursing home rates to incentivize higher staffing levels and quality improvements at facilities.

“For 45,000 vulnerable seniors in nursing homes across the state, the passage of HB 246 will mean improved care and accountability in the places they call home. For the first time, increased funding for nursing homes will be tied to staffing levels at these facilities, ensuring new funds go directly to improving care for our seniors instead of profit for owners and allowing us to hold bad actors accountable.”

“This legislation is the product of more than a year of hard work led by my Department of Healthcare and Family Services along with our partners in the General Assembly, stakeholders, and industry leaders. I applaud their work to protect our seniors and the leadership of Senator Gillespie and Representative Moeller to move this bill forward in the General Assembly.”

