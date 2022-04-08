Heartland Votes
Future Farmers Friday: Dongola FFA cousins share passion for agriculture

They both serve as FFA President at Dongola High School.
By Brooke Buckner
Updated: 54 minutes ago
DONGOLA, Ill. (KFVS) - There’s a lot of ways to get involved in agriculture.

A pair of cousins in Dongola have different interests, but a shared passion for FFA.

Peyton Lingle and Presley Hoffman are following in their family’s footsteps, both serving as FFA President at Dongola High School.

“My dad actually he was in FFA, he actually ended up being section 24 president whenever he was there, he was chapter president,” Peyton Lingle said.

“My parents both were in FFA here at Dongola and they also had Mr. Hall as an ag teacher and then my mom was our chapter vice president,” Presley Hoffman said.

They both said they love FFA, but they have different ideas of fun in agriculture.

“I like cows, I don’t really like any other livestock. Pigs smell, sheep are small, cows are fluffy and cute,” Lingle said.

When Lingle isn’t working on her family’s cattle ranch, she’s showing her cows.

She travels to Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and throughout Illinois.

“Summers.... every weekend typically is some form of show,” she said. “We love it!”

You’ll find Hoffman growing pumpkins and working in this greenhouse.

“While we are in ag class, we will plant them, I help to fertilize and transplant and things like that and just oversee all of our members helping us out,” Hoffman said.

Growing and selling pumpkins gets her closer to earning her state degree. That’s awarded to some of the most involved members.

“I will set up in town normally on a couple of weekends to sell to the people and I’ll just advertise it on things like Facebook and such,” she said.

As far as future plans go, they’re choosing different paths.

“I’m actually also enrolled at Shawnee community college and I am trying to finish out my ag business and management degree and see where that takes me,” Hoffman said.

“I’m currently enrolled at Shawnee and I want to go to SEMO and I want to be an elementary school teacher,” Lingle said.

Lingle said she’ll use the public speaking skills from FFA in her teaching career and will still stay true to her roots in agriculture.

“It will always be there and it will always be a very big part of me,” she said.

Lingle and Hoffman are sharing their FFA responsibilities and sharing their plans for the future of farmers in the Heartland.

Hoffman said she hopes her future children will carry on the family FFA tradition.

