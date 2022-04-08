First Alert: Morning snow possible; blustery, cold afternoon

(KFVS) - Winter-like weather is back!

Wake-up temperatures are in the 30s and a few low 40s, but wind chills are in the 20s.

In addition to feeling like winter, it could look like winter too.

There is a chance for flurries or even a snow shower this morning.

No accumulation or travel impacts are expected, just some season whiplash.

Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures cold across the Heartland today.

Persistent blustery winds will also have an impact.

Wind chills will make it feel like the 30s through most of the day.

Clouds start to clear out tonight, with near and below freezing temps by Saturday morning.

A freeze waring in in effect for Saturday morning.

There is also a concern for growing plants outside with freezing temps this weekend.

Isolated frost is also possible.

By the end of the weekend, temperatures will warm back up.

Next week is looking unsettling with rain and storms during the first half of the week.

The potential for strong storms is possible, especially on Wednesday. The First Alert Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the situation.

Otherwise, in addition to warming back up, next week will be breezy and much more humid.

