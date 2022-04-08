Crash shuts down I-24 eastbound on Ohio River Bridge

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 on the Ohio River Bridge in McCracken County are shut down.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies are responding to a crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

I-24 in this area is expected to be closed until 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

