Crash shuts down I-24 eastbound on Ohio River Bridge
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 on the Ohio River Bridge in McCracken County are shut down.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies are responding to a crash.
No other details have been released at this time.
I-24 in this area is expected to be closed until 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
