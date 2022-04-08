Cloudy With A Chance Of Snow This Morning

A chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few low 40s but wind chills are in the 20s!

More clouds starting off Friday with the chance of flurries or even a snow shower is possible through the morning. No accumulation or travel impacts are expected. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will help keep cooler temperatures across our area today. Unfortunately, blustery conditions will persist causing wind chills to feel like the 30s through most of the day.

Clouds should start to clear out tonight with near and below freezing temps arriving by Saturday morning. A freeze warning is now in place for Saturday morning. Freezing temps this weekend will once again cause concern for growing plants outside. There may even be isolated frost as well.

Next week, we continue to monitor the chance for rain and storms during the first half of the week. The potential for strong storms is possible especially on Wednesday.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.