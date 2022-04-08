Heartland Votes
Advertisement

9 children pulled from Kansas City apartment fire, 2 critical

6 adults were also rescued, with 5 of them seriously injured.
9 children pulled from Kansas City apartment fire; 2 critical.
9 children pulled from Kansas City apartment fire; 2 critical.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City firefighters rescued 15 people from an apartment fire early Friday morning, including nine children. Several people were seriously injured, though.

Crews responded at 12:30 a.m. to a call of a fire at an east-side three-story apartment building on East 42nd Street east of Pittman Road. Firefighters immediately started pulling people from the active fire scene, including several people from a second-story balcony, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

The fire department said that among those rescued were around nine children and six adults. Two children were critically injured, while five adults were seriously injured. A total of 15 people were hospitalized with ailments ranging from smoke inhalation to serious burns, according to the fire department.

The American Red Cross was on the scene assisting those who were displaced. It’s not clear yet how many people lost their homes.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More Future Developments coming to The Hill in Marion.
More developments coming to The Hill in Marion, Ill.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
A beautiful sunrise in Bernie, Mo.
First Alert: Rain, snow possible tomorrow
This year's entertainment line-up for the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will be...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo to announce musical lineup Friday

Latest News

15 people rescued from Kansas City apartment fire.
15 people rescued from KCMO fire, including 9 children
This year's entertainment line-up for the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will be...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo to announce musical lineup Friday
Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal Allison, 21, died on December 7, 1941 while serving on board the USS...
Paducah sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be laid to rest Friday
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland