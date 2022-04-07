UT Martin to hold 54th Annual Spring College Rodeo

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Grab your cowboy hat and boots. It’s rodeo time on the University of Tennessee at Martin campus this weekend!

UT Martin is holding its 54th Annual Spring College Rodeo on Thursday, April 7 through Saturday, April 9.

Performances start each night at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for Thursday night and $15 for both Friday and Saturday nights.

The event will also be streamed online for $10 per session.

The university urges those interested in the competition to buy their tickets early because a sellout crowd is expected again this year.

UT Martin says the rodeo is one of the biggest events on campus and it has been spotlighted as “Rodeo of the Year” by the Ozark Region 13 times in 14 years.

Rodeo Head Coach John Luthi has led the university’s program to 19 Ozark Region Championships, 14 men’s and 5 women’s. He also led the men’s team to a national championship in 2014.

Coach Luthi has been the head of the rodeo program for 25-years. He plans to retire this year.

