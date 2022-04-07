Heartland Votes
Student taken into custody after firearms investigation at Dexter High School

Dexter Police said an unloaded handgun was found in a 16-year-old student’s vehicle parked on...
Dexter Police said an unloaded handgun was found in a 16-year-old student’s vehicle parked on the high school’s campus.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old girl was taken into custody after police said they found a gun in her vehicle parked on school property.

According to the Dexter Police Department, they assisted the Stoddard County Juvenile Office with a firearm investigation at Dexter High School on Tuesday, April 5.

Dexter Police said an unloaded handgun was found in a 16-year-old student’s vehicle on the high school’s campus. No ammunition was found.

The juvenile office took the girl in custody and transported her to the Stoddard County Detention Center.

Dexter Police said there were no threats of violence made at any time during the investigation.

