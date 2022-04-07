Southern 7 Health Dept.: Schedule your child’s vaccines now

SOUTHERN SEVEN, Ill. (KFVS) - As schools across the region begin to wind down another busy year, Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) wants to encourage families to take this time to schedule their child’s routine back-to-school vaccination appointments to avoid the last minute rush in August.

Each year, doctor’s offices, clinics and local health departments experience an increase in vaccination in the weeks leading up to the school year.

While it’s good that children are being vaccinated, S7HD says this often results in scheduling conflicts, longer wait times in the medical office, and the possibility of vaccine shortage.

Scheduling your child’s appointment early gives you plenty of time to collect necessary paperwork, confirm what vaccines are needed, and helps to ensure there are no delays at the vaccine appointment.

According to S7HD, currently in Illinois, there are 12 vaccine requirements for students entering a child care facility or school. Parents and guardians can contact their local health department or pediatrician to learn what vaccines are needed and when, and to schedule an appointment.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend every child receive routine vaccinations to prevent the spread of diseases and life-long health complications caused by those diseases. While Human Papillomavirus (HPV), flu and COVID-19 shots are not required for students in Illinois, families should consider these vaccines as well.

HPV is a preventative against cervical, genital and other cancers.

“Like well-child visits, vaccinations are needed to keep kids healthy,” said Shawnna Rhine, S7HD Community Outreach Coordinator. “It’s through vaccination that we don’t think twice about diseases like measles, mumps, even chickenpox, but they are still around and can make your child very sick if he or she isn’t fully vaccinated.”

On-time vaccination throughout childhood is essential because it helps provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases.

Vaccines are tested to ensure that they are safe and effective for children to receive at the recommended ages. For more information or to schedule your child’s vaccine appointment through Southern Seven Health Department call 618-634-2297 or visit southern7.org.

