Heartland Votes
Much colder tomorrow. Rain snow possible.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. After sunshine to start the day, mostly cloudy skies developed and we are even seeing a few isolated showers. This evening we should see a few breaks in the clouds and showers will dissipate. As we head towards the predawn hours, a few rain/snow showers will move into our northern counties. No accumulation is expected. Lows by morning will range from the middle 30s north to near 40 south.

Friday will be mostly cloudy breezy and cold. We will see a few rain/snow showers during the morning hours. Again, no accumulation is expected. Highs will range from the middle 40s north to near 50 south. Much of the Heartland will see wind chill values in the 30s for most of the day.

