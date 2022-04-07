Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Marchers take to Capitol for gun ownership rights

Illinois gun owners join the gun lobby in a march to the Illinois Capitol.
Illinois gun owners join the gun lobby in a march to the Illinois Capitol.(WGEM)
By Lizzie Seils
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - In a yearly tradition, gun owners in Illinois took to Springfield streets to advocate more less restrictions on firearm usage and ownership.

The Illinois Gun Ownership Lobbying Day is an event from the Illinois State Rifle Association gathering proponents in Springfield to speak with lawmakers and engage in a multi-block march to the Capitol’s steps.

However, this year it also served a dual purpose as a campaign event as Republicans gear up for an election in November and a primary in June. Several Republican lawmakers were present, including Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) who is vying for the Republican gubernatorial candidacy.

“Someone asked me where I stood on the second amendment and if I would be willing to compromise at all,” Bailey said. ”I told them I would gladly die on my front porch before I give up anything.”

Bailey received cheers from the crowd upon taking the stand. He also established himself as the candidate for people who love “guns,” “God,” “freedom,” and “Trump.” He made a promise to make conceal carry a constitutional right in Illinois and called for the end of Firearm Ownership Identification cards.

Though not referenced at the event, the Bailey campaign will hold an event later in April giving away guns to campaign donors through a raffle.

Former President Donald Trump was a consistent figure in the rally remarks, as well as rally those in attendance to vote Republican in November.

Chants from the group repeated those sentiments with references to Kyle Rittenhouse and Chicago Democrats. Crime continues to be a pressing issue as the statehouse moves into election season, especially as Democrat lawmakers introduced several packages of bills aimed at supporting police and reducing crime, earning the ire of Republicans for not taking ideas they had introduced previously.

“I know it’s time to make Illinois proud again, and it’s time to make Illinois free again,” Rep. Chris Miller (R-Oakland) said.

The entire General Assembly is up for re-election in November. The Democratic party holds a super-majority in both houses. Additionally, there are several Republican candidates for governor in the June 28 primary. Bailey was the only of those candidates to speak.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for Missouri’s General Municipal Election.
Unofficial Missouri General Municipal Election results: Cape, Fredericktown elect new mayors
Voters chose Councilwoman Stacy Kinder to be the next mayor of Cape Girardeau.
Unofficial election results show Cape Girardeau voters choose a new mayor, Stacy Kinder
Bobby Riddell was sentenced to 24 years incarceration for the crime of Statutory Sodomy in the...
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 24 years for child molestation
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot...
63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her at assisted living center, police say

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Noah’s Law into place Wednesday afternoon. Noah’s family was...
Gov. Lee signed Noah's Law
TN lawmakers share new concerns about proposed marriage law
TN lawmakers address age issue in proposed marriage bill, new problem identified
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear vetoes bill banning transgender women from women’s sports
The unanimous voting record for the Senate bill for nursing home reform.
Nursing home reform, two years in the making, passes IL Senate