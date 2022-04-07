Heartland Votes
Man drives over 100 mph while drunk, killing 2 women, unborn child, police say

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By WOWT staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – A man in Nebraska is accused of killing two women, one of them pregnant, when he crashed into their vehicle driving faster than 100 mph while drunk, prosecutors say.

Court documents filed Wednesday show that Zachary Paulison, 22, left Addy’s bar — where a bartender offered to call him a ride — five minutes before the crash on March 31. Documents say he was on the road for just three minutes, reaching a maximum speed of 104.7 miles, before he crashed into the victims’ vehicle at 102.3 mph. Crash investigators found no indicators of braking before Paulison hit the other vehicle.

Sara Zimmerman, 37, a corrections officer at the Douglas County Jail who was eight months pregnant, and Amanda Schook, 38, died at the crash scene.

That night, a blood draw indicated Paulison had a 0.161 blood alcohol content, records state. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

Zachary Paulison, 22, is accused of killing two women, one of them pregnant, when he crashed into their vehicle driving faster than 100 mph while drunk, prosecutors say.(Omaha Police Department)

Investigators found that Paulison had several drinks over the course of two hours at The Mark before heading to Addy’s at 7:27 p.m. that evening. He also tested positive for cannabinoids, court records state.

Paulison made his first appearance in court on Thursday. He was booked Wednesday into Sarpy County Jail on two counts of DUI motor vehicle homicide, Class 2A felonies; and one count of death of an unborn child, a Class 3A felony that could carry a sentence of up to three years.

“This is a primary example of one of the worst scenarios when you drive drunk,” Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said. “How many times does this have to happen before people change their behavior?”

Paulison’s bond was set at $1 million.

