Local teachers react to bill that could allow reimbursement for out of pocket classroom expenses

Teachers say they often pay out of pocket for essential items for students.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow teachers to deduct out-of-pocket costs on their state income taxes.

“I spend a lot of money in my own classroom.”

Vicky Woods, a special education teacher at Charleston middle school tells me she spends anywhere from two hundred to three thousand dollars a year in her classroom.

“I buy all of my students supplies that they need in my classroom and many times any of the supplies they need in other rooms as well,” said Woods.

Other teachers at Charleston Middle School say students need the right tools to excel in the classroom.

“Students cannot be their best they cannot excel academically without having adequate equipment and unfortunately a lot of students in our area suffer from poverty. We want our students to feel comfortable in their learning environment because that can hopefully create positive and higher academic outcomes,” said teacher Taylor Clark, english and media journalism.

“Making sure everybody has the materials they need to succeed if that’s a pencil, a Kleenex, hand sanitizer, a piece of paper whatever it may be. You can’t become your best self without the tools necessary to do so,” Chris Porter, computer and stem teacher said.

Principal Danielle Staple says funding available for teachers who need it.

“What we do is as a needs basis teachers can fill out requisition’s yearly of things that they need for their classroom and then what my job is I go through those, and we start with things we really need the most and we put it in we turn it in,” Staple said.

Staple says no matter what their students will always have what they need.

“Teachers goal always above and beyond what they need to do or have to do because they want to provide that setting of a comfortable feeling like home feeling this is home. The students spend most of their day here and so they want to create an environment that is conducive to learning,” said Staple.

If the bill is approved, it will take effect at the beginning of 2023.

