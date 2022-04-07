Local police and school administrators try to keep an eye on viral tiktok trends

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local school districts and police are concerned about popular trends on Tik-Tok.

They want to get a handle on it before it gets out of hand..

“It’s not just the fun ah ha’s with their friends it can turn into something much more serious.”

Cape Police Corporal Ryan Droege tells me his department monitors these viral TikTok challenges.

“Most recently we’ve had about two or so over the last month of the Orbeez challenge people using an airsoft or splatter type air powered gun to shoot these little projectiles on people,” said Corporal Ryan Droege.

And those trends also a concern among school administrators.

“I think one of the biggest concerns that we have is what is being brought into the schools and how we can make sure that kids when they come in, they’re being safe and they’re not falling victim to any sort of challenge that may be out there,” said Crowell.

Josh Crowell assistant superintendent for Cape Public School tells me what challenges students are doing during school.

“Trends that were popular back in the fall were acts of vandalism. That vandalism could’ve been done to lockers or clocks or restrooms,” Crowell said.

Crowell says staying ahead of every trend is difficult.

That’s why when it comes to these viral TikTok challenges safety is the number one priority.

“As a school community and as a regular community we need all the eyes and ears that we can get and so were constantly filling phone calls or emails or concerns and using as many resources as we can to figure out what those trends may be so then we can be proactive,” said Crowell.

