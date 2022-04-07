Heartland Votes
KSP searching for escaped McCracken Co. inmate

Crumble is believed to have walked away from the work detail at the cemetery on foot in an unknown direction of travel.
Crumble is believed to have walked away from the work detail at the cemetery on foot in an unknown direction of travel.(Kentucky State Police)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking the public’s assistance in locating an escaped inmate from McCracken County.

KSP says Clifton O. Crumble, described as a 30-year-old male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 172 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen at the Mt. Keton Cemetery at approximately 2:20 p.m. on April 7.

According to KSP, Crumble walked away from work release detail in Lone Oak.

Crumble was last seen wearing blue pants and a tan t-shirt as well as a tan jacket.

Crumble was incarcerated at the McCracken County Jail for the offenses of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree, Giving Officer False Identifying Information, and Operating on a Suspended/Revoked License.

The investigation is being conducted by Trooper William Propes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Crumble is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. 

Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. 

