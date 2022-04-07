KSP searching for escaped McCracken Co. inmate

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking the public’s assistance in locating an escaped inmate from McCracken County.

KSP says Clifton O. Crumble, described as a 30-year-old male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 172 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen at the Mt. Keton Cemetery at approximately 2:20 p.m. on April 7.

According to KSP, Crumble walked away from work release detail in Lone Oak.

Crumble was last seen wearing blue pants and a tan t-shirt as well as a tan jacket.

Crumble was incarcerated at the McCracken County Jail for the offenses of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree, Giving Officer False Identifying Information, and Operating on a Suspended/Revoked License.

The investigation is being conducted by Trooper William Propes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Crumble is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

