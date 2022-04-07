Jackson Co. to hold medication and document shredding event

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - On Saturday, April 23, residents are invited to participate in a drug takeback and confidential document shredding event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This event will be held at Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road, Murphysboro.

To participate in the event residents must register online at RecycleJacksonCounty.org or call 618-684-3143 ext. 128 to schedule an appointment drop-off time.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be on-site to provide safe and secure disposal of medications.

Participants will be able to drop-off prescription and over-the-counter medications (pills, creams, and patches) for disposal.

Items not accepted include:

Liquids

Needles

Inhalers

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

START workshop will be on-site to collect confidential documents to be shredded at their secure facility.

There will be no on-site shredding at this event, only secure pick-up of documents.

There is a limit of two boxes per participant. Examples of paper items that residents can bring for shredding include bank statements, medical and insurance forms, personal files, old tax forms, and receipts. Paper clips and staples are acceptable, but binders, binder clips, magazines and junk mail are not acceptable.

Proper management of such documents helps prevent identity theft.

This is a rain-or-shine event. Items from businesses, schools, governments, and other large generators will not be accepted.

Assistance will be available to those needing help removing items from their vehicle. The event is sponsored by Jackson County Health Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. For event information call 618-684-3143, ext. 128 or visit www.recyclejacksoncounty.org.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.