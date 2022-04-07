Heartland Votes
‘How could I have acted faster’ | 12-year-old pulls his mother and brother from their car following a crash

Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office honored 12-year-old Landon Conner for his heroic actions after being in a car crash with his family.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A 12-year-old boy was honored at Carpenters Middle School with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Service Award on Wednesday.

On Jan. 16, 2022, Casey Sims was driving her two sons, 12-year-old Landen Conners and his 8-year-old brother, on Allegheny Loop Road when the car went off the road, flipped, and landed in a creek.

It was snowing with temperatures in the 20s at the time of the crash.

When Blount County deputy Benjamin Peagler arrived on the scene, he saw that Landen had pulled his mother and brother from the car.

“Landen’s mom told deputies that she was trapped in her seat and unable to remove her seatbelt, while her head was elevated just above the water,” officials said. “Landen acted quickly and removed his mother’s seatbelt and opened the sunroof of the vehicle and was able to pull her out of the vehicle. He then assisted his brother out of the vehicle safely.”

Peagler said that Landen’s quick actions saved his family from greater injury or possibly death.

“Landen’s heroic and selfless act that day made a significant impact on the lives of his mother and brother,” officials said. “Thank you for your bravery! We believe you are on a path to greatness!”

Landen told WVLT that he still thinks back about what he could have done more.

“How could I have acted faster, how could I have gotten them out faster. Like my main priority was to get them out of the car in case it caught on fire or anything,” said Landen.

His mom said in that moment, it was her 12 year old son that acted like the parent, bringing them to rescue.

A small ceremony was held Wednesday for his family and deputies with the department.

