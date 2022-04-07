Heartland Votes
H&M releasing line of biodegradable baby clothes

H&M's new lines of baby clothes for newborns is just one of several ways the company said it is...
H&M's new lines of baby clothes for newborns is just one of several ways the company said it is working to make fashion more sustainable and keep clothes out of landfills.
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - As fast as babies grow, their clothes don’t stick around for long. But what if you could just toss that outgrown onesie in the compost?

With H&M’s new lines of baby clothes for newborns, you can.

The clothes are made from organic cotton and they’re 100% biodegradable, so there are no buttons or metal trim. Even the pigments used to print the designs are biodegradable.

There are 12 pieces to choose from, and they’ll be on sale in May.

The new line is just one of several ways H&M said it is working to make fashion more sustainable and keep clothes out of landfills.

