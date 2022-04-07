Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker releases statement on state budget agreement

Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement on budget agreement.
Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement on budget agreement.(Mike Miletich)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement on the budget agreement with Democratic leadership.

“For the past three and a half years, my partners in the General Assembly and I have worked to right this state’s fiscal ship and ensure state resources are responsibly directed to government’s fundamental purpose: uplifting working families,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today, leaders in both chambers have come to an agreement on yet another responsible, balanced budget that does just that. Our plan delivers more than $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois residents, adds $1 billion to our state’s long-depleted Rainy-Day Fund, and doubles down on our efforts to make unprecedented investments in public safety.

“I thank Speaker Welch, Senate President Harmon and their teams for a productive negotiation process that always placed the best interests of Illinoisans at the forefront. Once again, Democrats are demonstrating that ours is the party of fiscal responsibility — and there’s nothing more responsible than putting working families first. I look forward to passing our third consecutive balanced budget through the legislature, signing it into law, and delivering real relief to working families across Illinois.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for Missouri’s General Municipal Election.
Unofficial Missouri General Municipal Election results: Cape, Fredericktown elect new mayors
More Future Developments coming to The Hill in Marion.
More developments coming to The Hill in Marion, Ill.
Bobby Riddell was sentenced to 24 years incarceration for the crime of Statutory Sodomy in the...
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 24 years for child molestation
The performers at this year’s Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will be announced this Friday.
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo to announce musical lineup for this August
Voters chose Councilwoman Stacy Kinder to be the next mayor of Cape Girardeau.
Unofficial election results show Cape Girardeau voters choose a new mayor, Stacy Kinder

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)...
Southern 7 Health Dept.: Schedule your child’s vaccines now
Proper disposal of medications through this event reduces environmental and health hazards and...
Jackson Co. to hold medication and document shredding event
The event is hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources in collaboration with the...
Heron Pond-Wildcat Bluff to celebrate 50 years as protected nature preserve
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects