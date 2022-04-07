Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Today Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development, new legislation, COVID-19, the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast and the Easter celebration at the State Capitol. He also named Kentucky State Police (KSP) Cadet Class 101 as Team Kentucky All-Stars.

New Jobs and Investment

Over the past week, Gov. Beshear announced 212 new Kentucky jobs and $100 million in private investment in the commonwealth.

“As many of you know, last year we shattered every economic development record in the books and the progress continues,” Gov. Beshear said. “We continue to see wonderful opportunities with new companies picking us for the biggest investments in their history, and employers already in Kentucky showing confidence that they can do so much more.”

F&E Aircraft Maintenance LLC (FEAM AERO), a provider of aircraft maintenance and engineering services, will locate a new three-bay hangar at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, creating nearly 250 full-time positions, including at least 124 Kentucky-resident jobs, with a $40.2 million investment.

The Governor shared news of the Bardstown Bourbon Co.’s distillery expansion in Nelson County, a $28.7 million investment that will create 29 full-time jobs and increase the operation’s annual capacity by approximately 55,000 barrels.

G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. will invest $8.9 million toward a new facility in Maysville, creating approximately 73 jobs, with at least 45 of those positions allocated to Kentuckians.

Augusta Distillery LLC’s new operation in Bracken County, a $23 million investment, will create 14 quality jobs for Kentucky residents.

Governor Signs Bills Into Law

Joined by lawmakers, Gov. Beshear signed five pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly. The bills will become law on their effective date.

House Bill 564 ensures that Kentucky’s expansion of voting options continues. Last year, while other states were restricting voting, Kentucky expanded it by adding early voting days. This bill requires that early, in-person voting is available for at least eight hours between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday prior to an election.

“This ensures the early days are real. With normal hours where people can vote,” Gov. Beshear said.

This bill won bipartisan support in the General Assembly, is supported by the State Board of Elections and continues the work from last session – when Kentucky was one of few states working to expand access to voting – to make it easier for Kentuckians to vote. The Governor thanked Secretary of State Michael Adams for being a good, bipartisan partner in these efforts.

Senate Bill 10 helps colleges and universities that face barriers to expanding their nursing programs. This bill addresses key issues in Kentucky’s nursing pipeline and aims to eliminate some of the barriers nurses face when practicing or attempting to practice in Kentucky.

Senate Bill 105 , or Bella Dawn Streeval’s Law, will help newborns, children and families by increasing awareness and screenings for the cytomegalovirus (CMV), a virus that can cause childhood deafness and other health challenges. Unfortunately, most CMV infections are not diagnosed without newborn screening, resulting in missed opportunities for needed care. Bella Dawn Streeval passed away two years ago today after suffering from CMV.

House Bill 494 provides regulatory oversight of the student education loan servicing industry in Kentucky for the first time. Student education loan servicing has become a significant issue, with billions of dollars in outstanding debt nationwide. About 600,000 Kentuckians have outstanding federal student loans. This legislation empowers the Department of Financial Institutions, or DFI, with the tools to protect consumers here before harm occurs. Under this bill’s provisions, DFI will be able to address unlicensed activity and prohibit deceptive acts and practices. It also provides for enhanced penalties for any violations involving the military, public servants and older borrowers.

House Bill 525 codifies an existing program administered by the Department for Medicaid Services, which requires Medicaid reimbursement for certain services provided by certified community health workers (CHW). It also establishes a formal CHW certification program and requires the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program to reimburse for certain services provided by CHWs.

Gov. Beshear Vetoes Unconstitutional House Bill 9

Gov. Beshear vetoed House Bill 9, which he said is unconstitutional. The bill would send taxpayer dollars to charter schools that have boards that are not elected by or answerable to the people, and that are not required to comply with the same controls and accountability measures as traditional public schools.

“My administration has always been an education-first administration. I am a proud Kentucky public school graduate,” Gov. Beshear said. “My teachers helped prepare me for this job and this world. I owe them so much. So I deeply and personally believe that we should be investing in our public schools and our educators. The answer to concerns about the performance of public schools is to help them and fund them – not to bleed them out.”

Click here to read the Governor’s veto message on House Bill 9.

COVID-19 Update

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the state’s COVID-19 community level map is the best it has ever been, with 114 green/low incidence rate counties, six yellow/medium incidence rate counties and zero red/high incidence rate counties.

Dr. Stack said state leaders will stay vigilant in our monitoring the omicron BA.2 variant, but regardless of any new variant, Kentuckians know what they need to do to best protect themselves from COVID-19:

Keep up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots; and

Follow the community level map at kycovid19.ky.gov and adjust behaviors accordingly.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for older people and certain immunocompromised individuals:

Anyone 50 or older is eligible for a second Pfizer or Moderna booster four months after their most recent dose; and

People 12 and older for Pfizer, and 18 and older for Moderna, with substantial immunocompromising medical conditions are also eligible for a second booster four months after their most recent dose. This determination is between a healthcare professional and a patient.

“Everyone should get your first booster. For the second booster, I recommend you consult your health care professional to help make your decision,” Dr. Stack said.

There is now only one authorized monoclonal antibody in most of the country – bebtelovimab. The state currently has enough to meet demand in Kentucky.

Two oral antivirals, molnupiravir and paxlovid are now available at many Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, and Kroger pharmacies. Physicians, nurse practitioners or physician assistants can prescribe these to eligible patients.

Gov. Beshear Invites Kentuckians to Governor’s Prayer Breakfast, Easter Celebration

On April 13 at 7:30 a.m., Gov. Beshear will host his first Governor’s Prayer Breakfast on the State Capitol’s South Lawn. State leaders from all three branches of government will join religious leaders to recognize Kentuckians living their faith through service to others.

The Ukrainian Pentecostal Church of Lexington choir will perform and Oscar Tshiebwe, University of Kentucky men’s basketball player, SEC Player of the Year and National Player of the Year, will deliver the keynote speech.

A limited number of tables are still available for purchase in advance at $200 each; please call 859-338-0072 or email swhitely@ncfgiving.com for more information. Individual tickets will be sold at the door if space allows.

On April 16, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., the Governor will host a prayer service and Easter egg hunt for Kentucky families on the State Capitol Terrace. This event is free to attend.

“After such a difficult two years, these celebrations are going to mean even more, and I can’t wait to enjoy them with my family and with so many other Kentucky families,” Gov. Beshear said.

Team Kentucky All-Stars

Today Gov, Beshear recognized KSP Cadet Class 101 as Team Kentucky All Stars, after their graduation from the agency’s basic training academy March 25. With 71 cadets, Cadet Class 101 was the largest KSP basic training academy graduating class since 2014.

“These 71 men and women completed 24 weeks of some of the most intense training they will probably ever receive, all so they can respond to emergencies and provide assistance when their fellow Kentuckians are facing some of the darkest days of their lives,” Gov. Beshear said. “No matter the emergency facing the commonwealth, KSP shows up, all while continuing to answer countless calls for service to assist Kentuckians who are afraid and in danger. Let’s all commit to these 71 cadets that as one state – working together – we will be their keepers and show them support and gratitude for their service to our great commonwealth.”

