Flags ordered to at fly half-staff to honor Paducah sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is ordering flags to fly at half-staff on Friday, April 8 to honor a Paducah sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal Allison, 21, died on December 7, 1941 while serving on board the USS Oklahoma.

He was one of the 429 crewmen killed on the battleship, but his remains were not identified until October of last year.

Allison will also be laid to rest Friday morning, with full military honors at the Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah.

Individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to pay tribute to Fireman Allison on Friday by lowering the flag in his honor.

