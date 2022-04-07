First Alert Thursday Outlook

Get ready for 2 or 3 chilly and breezy days as an unseasonably deep upper low develops over the Great Lakes area. This will send cold air as far south as the lower Ohio Valley and keep us in jacket/coat weather at least until Sunday. In addition to the discomfort, there’s also a threat of a damaging freeze/frost by Saturday morning, depending on sky and wind conditions. For today in particular, we’ll see clouds move in from the northwest with official highs ranging from the low 50s north to near 60 south. Tonight will see temps drop into the 30s over most of the area, and highs tomorrow will struggle to get out of the 40s. In addition, there will be enough moisture and instability for some light rain or mixed rain/snow showers at times….though precip should be light and scattered.

We’ll start to warm up by Sunday, but the pattern shifts quickly to one of southerly flow and periods of showers/storms as we get into next week. At this point it looks like occasional showers and thunderstorms will be possible for most of next week. Too early for any precision, but will have to monitor for severe storm threat as we get more detail. Otherwise next week will be breezy, warmer and much more humid.

