First Alert: Cooling trend begins today

A beautiful sunrise in Bernie, Mo.
A beautiful sunrise in Bernie, Mo.(Source: cNews/ Jan McGowan)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Time to get the winter coat back out if you put it away. A cooling trend begins today.

Skies will start off sunny this morning with cooler wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day.

Most of the Heartland will be dry, but there is a small chance for a few isolated showers.

Winds will also pick up out of the west this afternoon, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Afternoon highs will be chilly in the low to upper 50s.

Friday will feel and possibly look more like winter.

There is a chance for snowflakes or even a snow shower early on Friday. No impacts are expected.

Afternoon temperatures will be brisk, thanks to blustery northwesterly winds.

Highs will only reach the mid 40s, but it will feel more like the upper 30s to low 40s all day!

By the end of the weekend, temperatures will warm back up.

Next week is looking unsettling with rain and storms in the forecast almost every day.

It is still too soon to tell if there will be severe weather. The First Alert Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the situation.

