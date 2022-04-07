Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Finally, A Dry Morning With Sunshine!

Clouds increase this afternoon...
Sunny skies return today!
Sunny skies return today!(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first day of the week where rain will not be present during the morning! Mostly sunny skies starting off today with cooler temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. As we progress through the day, additional clouds move in this afternoon with a small chance of a few isolated showers. Most areas look to remain dry. Gusty winds will pick up out of the west near 30mph. The cooling trend of high temperatures begins today where we will only see the low to upper 50s.

Cloudy skies start off Friday with the chance of snowflakes or even a snow shower early on Friday. This could mix with snow as we warm through the day. No impacts will be expected. Even colder temperatures arrive tomorrow with highs in the middle 40s, but blustery northwesterly winds will make it feel like the upper 30s to low 40s all day!

Warming temperatures back by the end of the weekend. However, next week will be another unsettling week with rain and storms in the forecast almost every day. It is still too soon to determine if severe weather can occur, but we are monitoring the situation.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for Missouri’s General Municipal Election.
Unofficial Missouri General Municipal Election results: Cape, Fredericktown elect new mayors
Voters chose Councilwoman Stacy Kinder to be the next mayor of Cape Girardeau.
Unofficial election results show Cape Girardeau voters choose a new mayor, Stacy Kinder
Bobby Riddell was sentenced to 24 years incarceration for the crime of Statutory Sodomy in the...
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 24 years for child molestation
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot...
63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her at assisted living center, police say

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 4/6
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 4/6
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 4/6
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 4/6
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 4/6
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 4/6
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cooler weather for the end of the work week.