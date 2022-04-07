Finally, A Dry Morning With Sunshine!

The first day of the week where rain will not be present during the morning! Mostly sunny skies starting off today with cooler temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. As we progress through the day, additional clouds move in this afternoon with a small chance of a few isolated showers. Most areas look to remain dry. Gusty winds will pick up out of the west near 30mph. The cooling trend of high temperatures begins today where we will only see the low to upper 50s.

Cloudy skies start off Friday with the chance of snowflakes or even a snow shower early on Friday. This could mix with snow as we warm through the day. No impacts will be expected. Even colder temperatures arrive tomorrow with highs in the middle 40s, but blustery northwesterly winds will make it feel like the upper 30s to low 40s all day!

Warming temperatures back by the end of the weekend. However, next week will be another unsettling week with rain and storms in the forecast almost every day. It is still too soon to determine if severe weather can occur, but we are monitoring the situation.

-Lisa

