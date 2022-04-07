Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Farmers prepare for freezing temperatures

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - With unseasonably cold temperatures moving through Northeast Arkansas, farmers are having to come up with a plan to protect their crops.

Jimmy Williams is the owner of Scatter Creek Berries and Produce. and he said cold temperatures this late in the year can kill his crops

“This time of year, when we are looking at those late frost warnings, that is when it gets interesting,” he said.

Williams said with the amount they have planted already, it would take a serious toll on the business if they were not prepared.

“You know one frost with uncovered plants that could be as much as a tenth of a pound of fruit that could die,” he said. “That adds up because we have 16,000 plants out there so a tenth of a pound is quite a bit.”

Williams uses a cloth fruit-protecting blanket to keep his plants from freezing. It not only helps with surface frost, but he said it also keeps everything under the blanket at least two degrees warmer.

“We literally stretch it over the field and weigh it down on the edges of the bed,” Williams said. “It can buy us a couple of degrees against freezing but it will physically protect the blooms from frost.”

With the fluctuation of temperatures this year, Williams said that they have used the tarp more often than in the past.

“It varies year by year but this year it just feels like we have covered and uncovered our fields more than others,” he said.

Williams added he is ready for the true spring feel and the day when he does not have to worry about putting the blanket down.

“It can’t start soon enough, yeah let’s go, no more cold,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More Future Developments coming to The Hill in Marion.
More developments coming to The Hill in Marion, Ill.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
A beautiful sunrise in Bernie, Mo.
First Alert: Rain, snow possible tomorrow
This year's entertainment line-up for the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will be...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo to announce musical lineup Friday

Latest News

This year's entertainment line-up for the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will be...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo to announce musical lineup Friday
Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal Allison, 21, died on December 7, 1941 while serving on board the USS...
Paducah sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be laid to rest Friday
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Illinois house passed nursing home reform after a year of negotiations and now it's on its...
Nursing home reform on its way to Gov. Pritzker's desk