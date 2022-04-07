Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

(KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry has halted operation due to high winds.

The ferry halted service at 2:30 p.m.

The ferry reports winds are out of the west at 23 miles per hour with gusts to 31.

When the wind is out of the west or southwest it can interact with the current in the Ohio River to create choppy conditions.

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.