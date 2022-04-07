Heartland Votes
Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry has halted operation due to high winds.

The ferry halted service at 2:30 p.m. 

The ferry reports winds are out of the west at 23 miles per hour with gusts to 31. 

When the wind is out of the west or southwest it can interact with the current in the Ohio River to create choppy conditions.

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.

