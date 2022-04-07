Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cardinals open up 2022 MLB season at home

The Cardinals Home Opener kicked off at Busch Stadium against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
By Todd Richards and Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals opened up the 2022 MLB season at Busch Stadium Thursday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tyler O’Neil struck the big blow early with a 3-run homer in the 2nd inning to give St. Louis a 4-0 lead. Cardinals currently lead 4-0 in the 5th.

KFVS is fully staffed in St. Louis with Sports Director Todd Richards, Weekend Sports anchor Jess Todd and photographer Noland Cook.

Be sure to catch live coverage tonight on Heartland News at 6 and more coverage at 9 and 10 on Heartland Sports.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for Missouri’s General Municipal Election.
Unofficial Missouri General Municipal Election results: Cape, Fredericktown elect new mayors
More Future Developments coming to The Hill in Marion.
More developments coming to The Hill in Marion, Ill.
Bobby Riddell was sentenced to 24 years incarceration for the crime of Statutory Sodomy in the...
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 24 years for child molestation
The performers at this year’s Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will be announced this Friday.
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo to announce musical lineup for this August
Voters chose Councilwoman Stacy Kinder to be the next mayor of Cape Girardeau.
Unofficial election results show Cape Girardeau voters choose a new mayor, Stacy Kinder