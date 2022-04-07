Cardinals open up 2022 MLB season at home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals opened up the 2022 MLB season at Busch Stadium Thursday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tyler O’Neil struck the big blow early with a 3-run homer in the 2nd inning to give St. Louis a 4-0 lead. Cardinals currently lead 4-0 in the 5th.

KFVS is fully staffed in St. Louis with Sports Director Todd Richards, Weekend Sports anchor Jess Todd and photographer Noland Cook.

Be sure to catch live coverage tonight on Heartland News at 6 and more coverage at 9 and 10 on Heartland Sports.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.