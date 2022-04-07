Cardinals fan celebrates 100th birthday on Opening Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - St. Louis Cardinals fan Gerry Middleton from Cape Girardeau is celebrating her 100th birthday on Opening Day.

She says she will be celebrating at home by watching the Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates as the 2022 MLB season kicks off.

At the age of 100, Gerry has been alive for all 11 of the Cardinals’ World Series titles.

The first coming in 1926 when she was just 4 years old.

