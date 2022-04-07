Heartland Votes
Cardinals fan celebrates 100th birthday on Opening Day

A Cardinals fan is celebrating her 100th birthday by watching her team on Opening Day.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - St. Louis Cardinals fan Gerry Middleton from Cape Girardeau is celebrating her 100th birthday on Opening Day.

She says she will be celebrating at home by watching the Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates as the 2022 MLB season kicks off.

At the age of 100, Gerry has been alive for all 11 of the Cardinals’ World Series titles.

The first coming in 1926 when she was just 4 years old.

