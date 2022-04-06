Unofficial results show Cape Girardeau electing new mayor, Stacy Kinder

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Unofficial election results from Cape Girardeau’s Municipal Election Day on Tuesday show Councilman Stacy Kinder as the new mayor of Cape Girardeau.

The results have incumbent Mayor Bob Fox at 2,090 with Kinder at 2,113 and write-in candidate Michelle Latham at 428.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said they hope to have these unofficial results certified by noon on Friday.

Meanwhile, overseas ballots can still be counted.

After final certification, a recount can be requested.

