Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Storms AM/Sunshine PM

Cold air arrives by the end of the week....
Sunny skies return today!
Sunny skies return today!(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain and storms associated with a cold front will move through the Heartland during the morning hours. A few strong storms are possible with small hail and gusty winds. An isolated severe storm isn’t ruled out of the question. The threat should end between 7-8AM. Lingering light showers and clouds will stay through the early afternoon. Clouds will clear out quickly giving us sunshine and dry weather later today. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s. Cooler temps tonight due to a lack of clouds and cooler air behind this system will put us in the low 40s by Thursday morning.

Partly cloudy skies on Thursday with breezy westerly winds gusting up to 30mph. Chilly temps in the mid/upper 40s take over with cloudy skies on Friday. Wind chills will be in the 30s during the day! Precipitation circulating around a low to the north of the Heartland could bring snowflakes on Friday.

A large warm up will return by the end of the weekend with another wet and stormy forecast next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for Missouri’s General Municipal Election.
Unofficial Missouri General Municipal Election results: Cape, Fredericktown elect new mayors
Poplar Bluff police need help identifying a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a city...
Kennett woman found dead in park
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) bats in the first inning of a spring training baseball...
Albert Pujols to file for divorce from wife, Deidre, after 22 years
East Prairie Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the three people in this...
Shots fired investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Early morning storms possible tomorrow.
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 4/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 4/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 4/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 4/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/5/22