Storms AM/Sunshine PM

Rain and storms associated with a cold front will move through the Heartland during the morning hours. A few strong storms are possible with small hail and gusty winds. An isolated severe storm isn’t ruled out of the question. The threat should end between 7-8AM. Lingering light showers and clouds will stay through the early afternoon. Clouds will clear out quickly giving us sunshine and dry weather later today. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s. Cooler temps tonight due to a lack of clouds and cooler air behind this system will put us in the low 40s by Thursday morning.

Partly cloudy skies on Thursday with breezy westerly winds gusting up to 30mph. Chilly temps in the mid/upper 40s take over with cloudy skies on Friday. Wind chills will be in the 30s during the day! Precipitation circulating around a low to the north of the Heartland could bring snowflakes on Friday.

A large warm up will return by the end of the weekend with another wet and stormy forecast next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.