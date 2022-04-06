Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo to announce musical lineup for this August

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The performers at this year’s Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will be announced this Friday.

The announcement will be made at noon on April 8.

This year’s event is the 70th annual rodeo.

Friends, family, and members of the Sikeston Junior Chamber of Commerce are invited to the announcement as well as members of the Sikeston Arrea Chamber of Commerce.

